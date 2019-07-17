Julia ‘Juju’ Elizabeth Buck
Julia “Juju” Elizabeth Buck, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in a local nursing facility.
Born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 2, 1928, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen Hawkins Buck. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, George “Duddy” Buck, George Buck Jr., Edward Buck and Leroy Buck, and sisters, Margaret Buck Strother and Marie Buck Peyton.
Miss Buck attended Lucy F. Simms School in Harrisonburg. She was employed for over 50 years with ComSonics Inc. and was the personal assistant to Mr. and Mrs. Warren Braun even after her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Harrisonburg and had attended North River Baptist Church before failing in health. She enjoyed cooking, feeding the ducks and birds, and especially being with her family.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Buck Peyton and her husband, James, of Alexandria, Va., and Ementha Buck Prince, of Madison Heights, Va., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Blake Strother officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to her father’s church, Evergreen Baptist Church, 452 Evergreen Church Road, Palmyra, VA 22963.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
