Julie Marie Ray
Julie Marie Ray, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019, at the age of 57, in the presence of her loved ones after a courageous three-year battle with a rare brain tumor, Anaplastic Astrocytoma.
Julie was born on June 3, 1962, to the late Marion “Sonny” Early Ray Jr., and is survived by her mother, Donna Layman, and stepfather, Richard.
Julie is also survived by her son, Wesley, and fiancé, Mariah, of Harrisonburg, and her daughter, Candice, of Warren, Ohio. Julie has two surviving siblings, Marion “Chip” Early Ray III and Cathy Watson, and husband, Dwayne. Julie was a very proud “Mimi” of four granddaughters, Avery, Launa, Ava, and Nala.
Julie was an energetic and dedicated soul, most remembered for her wit and sense of humor. She had a love of laughter and shared it often. Julie was an avid dog lover. She graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1980. Julie retired from Mutual of Omaha in Harrisonburg after more than 10 years.
In honor of Julie’s wishes, there will be no open ceremony. “Don’t remember me with sadness. Don’t remember me with tears. Remember all the laughter we’ve shared throughout the years.”
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org/ways-to-donate/. Condolences to the family can be made on the Kyger Funeral Home website.
