Junior Dow Lantz
Junior Dow Lantz, 56, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Shenandoah County.
He was born Aug. 15, 1962, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late E. Dow and Virginia Borror Lantz.
Junior was a tree surgeon. He loved cutting wood with his nephews.
Surviving is his wife, Tracie Lee Hammond Lantz of Broadway; one son, Tylor Dow Lantz of Orlando, Fla; step-children, Jamie Eileen Johns of Mathias, W.Va., Kyle Johns of Broadway; step-grandchildren, Alexis Eileen Byram, Kyrstian Michael Byram, Vincent Robert Johns; one brother, Wayne Bruce Lantz of Timberville; three sisters, Viola Miller, Phyllis Allen, both of Timberville, Jeanie Lam, of Shenandoah, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His body was cremated. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help with funeral expenses.
