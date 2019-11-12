Karl Owen Ritchie
Karl Owen Ritchie, 78, of Broadway, died Nov. 8, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Sept. 26, 1941, in Lost City, W.Va., and was a son of the late Everette and Golda Wilson Ritchie.
Karl graduated from Mathias High School in 1959. He worked as a truck driver, driving for Smith’s Transfer from 1968-88 and then Houff Transfer until 2004 before retiring. He was a member and trustee of the Independent Community Church.
In December of 1960, he married the former Yvonne “Cookie” Hottinger, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Jeffrey Ritchie and wife, Jennifer, of Hillsboro, Ore., and Greg Ritchie of New Market and brothers, James and Robert Ritchie. He was preceded in death by a brother, Sheridan Ritchie.
Pastor Richard Delawder will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Independent Community Church on Turley Town Road near Broadway. Burial will follow at the Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bergton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
