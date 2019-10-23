Kathleen Marjorie Stultz Sine
Kathleen Marjorie Stultz Sine of Bridgewater passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, after having lived a long and full life. She was born on March 12, 1924, in Shenandoah County, Va., the daughter of the late George Dewey Stultz and Maude Marie Tewalt Stultz. Her mother died when she was very young. She was raised by an aunt and uncle, Earl and Ethel Hoover, in New Freedom, Pa.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Sine; his wife, Emilie; her brother, Ronald Lewis Stultz; his wife, Janet Boyer Stultz; nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Lockwood Sine, whom she married in February 1946, and by her brothers, Wallace Stultz and Warren Stultz.
Stanley and Kathleen made their home in Woodstock, Va. She worked for 10 years at the Massanutten Military Academy as manager of the canteen, and 20 years at Irvin, Inc. in Edinburg, Va., as an administrative assistant. She had been an active member of the Woodstock Christian Church for many years.
In 2008, Kathleen relocated to Hearthstone Manor at Bridgewater Retirement Community and enjoyed the many social activities, playing bridge and walking a couple of miles a day. She joined the Bridgewater United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women.
Kathleen chose to leave her body to science in the hope that others will benefit. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Woodstock, Va.
Memorial donations may be made to Bridgewater Methodist Church, Bridgewater Retirement Community, or Woodstock Christian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.