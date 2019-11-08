Kathy Diane Williams
Kathy Diane Williams, 64, of McGaheysville, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Williams was born April 15, 1955, in Staunton, Va., and was a daughter of the late Erskine William and Robbie Hunter Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wayne Williams, who passed away on Aug. 12, 2019.
Kathy worked customer service and retail for many years. She had been employed with her private cleaning company, Holly Farms, 7-Eleven on Port Road, and most recently, Roses. She enjoyed playing the lottery, loved spending time with her family and most of all, “Nana” loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Ronald Williams Jr. and partner, Eric; daughter, Jennifer Shifflett Williams and partner, Roger; brothers, Darrell Miller, Ronnie Miller and wife, Dixie, Donnie Miller, Richard Miller and wife, Barbara, and Jeffery Clatterbuck and wife, Lisa; sisters, Brenda Wildman and husband, Roger and Debbie Taylor and husband, Tim; as well as her grandchildren, Cameron, McKenzie and Brooklyn Shifflett.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
