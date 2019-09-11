Keith N. Ford, formerly of Harrisonburg, died July 26, 2019, in Chester, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Jeane Ford, and a sister, Vickie Ford. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rebecca; two brothers, Jeff, of Florida, and Dennis, of McGaheysville; and a sister, Debra Miller, of Weyers Cave. He had two children, Jason and his wife, Emily, and Kim Ford and boyfriend, Randy; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Scarlet, Micah and Asher of Chester.
We would like his friends to memorialize him by donating to the National Forest Service to plant trees in honor of Keith.
