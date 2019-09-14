Kelvin ‘Kevy’ Organ
Kelvin ‘Kevy’ Organ, 54, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
He was the son of the late Ernest and Fannie Organ Strother. Kevy is a 1984 graduate of Harrisonburg High School. Kevy attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he pursued a degree in psychology. He volunteered at Pleasant Valley Men’s homeless shelter, which is through Northside Common Ministries, as a cook and an advisor and shared his love of giving back to those who were less fortunate. His presence will be truly missed by all of the lives he has touched.
He is survived by his brothers, Stacey Organ, Marlon Organ (Angie), sister Tonda Jordan (Robert), all of Harrisonburg; uncle, Sammy Organ (Jean), of Verona, aunt, Carol Barber, of Waynesboro, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Organ.
An informal memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at North River Baptist Church, 99 Mount Crawford Ave., Bridgewater.
Memorial contributions can be made to NCM at 1601 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Put Kelvin’s name in the memo line on the check, or donate online at www.ncmin.org and put Kelvin’s name in the comments box.
