Kenneth Carlyle Day of Catlett, Va., born on July 29, 1933, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 15, 2019.
He was adored by his three children: Elizabeth Anne, Mary Helen, and Kenneth Andrew, their families, 11 grandchildren, and cherished friends. Casey is now reunited with his beloved wife, Anne, who passed away in 2004.
During his life, he served as a United States Marine, teacher, coach, farmer, and community leader.
A memorial service in celebration of Casey’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Columbus United Methodist Church in Columbus, N.C.
He will be fondly remembered for his perseverance, playful sense of humor, generosity, and love for his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Thermal Belt Outreach at 134 White Drive, Columbus, NC 28722.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com.
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Tryon, N.C.
