Kenneth Wayne Moubray
Kenneth Wayne Moubray, 77, of McGaheysville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Virge Millard and Virginia Marie (Merica) Moubray.
Kenneth was employed with Riddleberger as a plumber for many years and enjoyed camping, fishing, waterskiing and going to bluegrass festivals. He was a member of the Moose Lodge No. 276, Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292 and was a charter member of the McGaheysville Fire Company. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
On June 7, 1963, he married his first wife, Marlene M. (Hensley) Moubray, who passed away on Sept. 11, 1999. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Oliver Moubray.
He is survived by his wife, Frances (Knight) Moubray; brother, Carroll Moubray and wife, Betty; stepchildren, Keith Knight, Steve Knight and Elaine Knight; grandson, Calvin Lawhorne; stepgrandchildren, Jonathan, Travis and Brian Knight; nieces and nephews, Dave Moubray, Randy Moubray, Dale Moubray, Debbie Moubray, Darrell Moubray, Pam Knight, Timothy Eppard and Melissa Eppard; and a number of stepgreat-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Carter Dean and Pastor Bill Marion will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with military rites by the Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
