Kirk Jason Holzner
Kirk Jason Holzner, 44, of Lacey Spring, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Kirk was born on Aug. 2, 1975, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Charles “Chuck” and Virginia “Ginny” Holzner.
Kirk graduated from Broadway High School in 1993. He furthered his education at James Madison University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated science and technology. He took pride in working hard and was deeply committed to excellence in his accomplishments. He was a contractor for Daikin (previously McQuay) in Verona, where he has been employed for his entire career.
Kirk was loved and respected for his deep intelligence, calm demeanor, and warm personality. His many skills enabled him to accommodate family and neighbors by assisting them with automotive and household projects. He also enjoyed hunting, mountain biking, metal detecting, traveling and spending time outside in God’s great creation.
Having accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, Kirk served the Lord faithfully as a member of Horizon Christian Fellowship. A quiet gentleman, he was a good listener who inspired trust and was the epitome of hospitality and generosity in his church and neighborhood.
Known for his caring and compassionate spirit, Kirk cherished family times together, especially at the “farm haus” that has been in the family for generations. He renovated and restored this house that was his home for more than 18 years. He loved his nieces and nephews dearly.
He is survived by a sister, Terri Holzner Wuenschel, of Rockingham; brother, Carl Holzner and wife, Melissa, of Lacey Spring; nieces and nephews, Paige Holzner, Alex Holzner, Morgan Wuenschel, Cole Wuenschel, Lucy Tindel and Ava Tindel; former wife and friend, Kimberly Lester; and a stepson, Jacob Lester.
A time of remembrance and visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Lacey Spring, with Pastors Brad Kolb and Ronny Breen officiating. Burial will follow at Lacey Spring Cemetery.
Condolences can be shared at kygers.com.
