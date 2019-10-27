Kristen Long Hinkle
Kristen Long Hinkle, 73, of McGaheysville, daughter of the late Harry P. and Lena M. Long, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Long, and former husband, David Hinkle.
She was born in Front Royal, Va., on March 9, 1946, and spent most of her childhood at Timber Ridge in Rockingham County.
Surviving are two sisters, Lynda L. Broadaway (Zack) and Jane L. Mendez-Picon of Richmond, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a 1964 graduate of Montevideo High School, EMC in 1968, and James Madison College with a Master’s Degree in social work. She was employed by Rockingham County Public Schools. She enjoyed hobbies of various arts and crafts and framed cross-stitch. She was a devoted “mother” to her numerous canine companions over the years.
In keeping with her wishes, her body was cremated and the family will commemorate her life privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Anicira Veterinary Center, 1992 Medical Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
