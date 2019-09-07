L.R. ‘Shifty’ Shifflette
Captain Leonard Russell “Shifty” Shifflette, USMC (Ret.), 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Captain Shifflette was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Pennsylvania, to the late Everett and Edith Pauline Mowbray Shifflett. He graduated from Dayton High School in June 1948. He served the United States Marine Corps during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring from the Marines ranked as a captain. He met yearly with the group of Marines that he served with in Subic Bay, Philippines and the Alpha Company 1st Battalion 7th Marines. He retired from the United States Marine Corps after 22 years in 1970. He enjoyed meeting with the “Marine Lunch Bunch” every month. He retired from Dominion Bank in 1991. He was also a member of the Dayton Ruritan Club and the St. James United Methodist Church.
On Dec. 3, 1955, he married the former Darlene Mowbray, who passed away on June 20, 2012.
Surviving are two daughters, Nanette Shifflette Shirkey and husband, Bill, of Harrisonburg, and Rushele “Shelley” Shifflette Fukumoto and husband, Matt, Fukumoto, of Salem; siblings, Harvey Shifflett, of Harrisonburg, Marilee Layman, of Dayton, and Samuella Fries of Harrisonburg; Andrew Shifflett, of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Abby Shirkey, Benjamin Shirkey, Emily Harlow, Jay Fukumoto, Elizabeth Qaiser, and Rebekah Shirkey; and nine great-grandchildren.
The Rev. Carrie Talbott will conduct a memorial service on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the St. James United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately with honors by the United States Marine Corps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be made the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
