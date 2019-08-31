Larry Brent Barb
Larry Brent Barb, 65, a resident of Broadway, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was born Jan. 13, 1954 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Beulah Lee Mathias Barb of Timberville.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 1972, Larry graduated from James Madison University in 1976 with a bachelor’s of science in biology and a minor in chemistry. Larry then served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 2nd Marine Division as an artillery officer and developed environmental impact assessments for nuclear scenarios. As a civilian, he worked for 30 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he was responsible for headquarters technical guidance and support for the Ordnance and Explosives program. For this work, he was granted an honorary degree in environmental engineering. Since returning to Rockingham County, he served as a member of the Broadway Planning Commission. He also supported and attended various athletic events at Broadway High School where he had played football and run track as a student.
Larry will be remembered for his wisdom, leadership, patriotism and generosity, as well as his love for the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Kathy Bentz Barb; daughter Julia Olson and husband, Nate; and granddaughter, Trinity.
The Rev. David Bentz will conduct a memorial service Monday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Sun., Sept. 1. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, an organization which provides financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
