Larry Quinn Kaylor died peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the age of 69, after a battle with cancer. He was born July 17, 1950, in Charlottesville, the son of the late Elmer Baxter and Nureta Airey Kaylor.
After graduating from Harrisonburg High School, Larry went on to Emory & Henry College to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1972. He then received his Juris Doctorate from T.C. Williams School of Law at University of Richmond in 1977.
L. Quinn, as he was professionally known, began his legal career as an associate at local law firm Wharton, Aldhizer & Weaver. There, he became the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Department of Social Services’ first counsel, a position he held for nearly 30 years. Throughout his career, Larry most valued providing his support to children and families and made it a focal point of his private practice, which he opened in 1982 and continued until his retirement due to health issues.
Larry was a member of both the Virginia State and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Associations. For over 35 years, he served as an Advisory Board Member and President of The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and as a member of the Rotary Club of Harrisonburg.
In his spare time, Larry loved reading, watching golf and solving crossword puzzles.
However, most important to him was his family. On Sept. 28, 1985, he married Valerie Wenger Kaylor; they were married for 38 years. A devoted and loving husband, father and friend, he is survived by his daughter, Sarah Kathryn Kaylor of New York City. In marrying Val, Larry gained four sisters-in-law: Renee Wenger of Portland, Ore., Wendy McPherson of Austin, Texas, Dawn Ritchie of Hinton and Tamara Lueth of Harrisonburg.
He is also survived by Jean Litten, who was like a sister to him, and numerous cousins, all from the local area.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Court Square, Harrisonburg, Va., with the Rev. Scott Thayer officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, or a charity of your choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
