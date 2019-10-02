Larry William Ward
STAUNTON — Larry William Ward, 68, husband of Cathy (Hensley) Ward, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville after a long battle with cancer.
Mr. Ward was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on July 4, 1951, the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Miller) Ward Jr.
Larry was a longtime member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church, where he served in many positions. He graduated on July 6, 1976, from the 61st Basic Session of the Virginia State Police Academy and retired on July 1, 2004, as a Master Trooper with the Virginia State Police with 28 years of service. Larry was an adviser to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad and a true public servant. He loved his church, family, and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and wife. Larry also enjoyed refereeing basketball, fishing, boating, hunting with his Dog, “Ty”, and driving his beloved Corvette.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 44 years, are a daughter, Natalie Ward Campbell and her husband, Philip, of Staunton; a son, Charles “Charlie” Ward III and his wife, Meredith, of Staunton; a sister, Faye Ward Spitler; grandchildren, Cobin and Reid Campbell and Grayson and Drake Ward; special niece and nephew, Tammi Privott and Timmy Spitler; and other special family members and cherished friends, including the Sunday Night Coffee Group.
A Celebration of life service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Cherryvale United Methodist Church, 709 Cherry Hill Drive, Staunton, by Pastor Vivian Utz.
The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the residence of his wife, Cathy, 85 Springfield Lane, Staunton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry’s honor to Augusta Health Shenandoah Hospice House, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Marsh, Dr. Moore, and the Augusta Health Hospice nursing staff for their kind and loving care throughout Larry’s illness.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
