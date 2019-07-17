Lawrence Edward Blaine
Lawrence Edward Blaine, 91, of Criders, Va., passed away July 15, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born June 14, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Roy Forrest and Annie J. Pence Blaine.
Lawrence was a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran, working with the Atomic Energy Commission in the Marshall Islands during the Korean conflict. He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton and a past member of the Bergton Ruritan Club and a past member of Plains Promenaders.
On Dec. 29, 1960, he married the former Mary Jane Turner, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jeff May and wife, Karla, of Broadway, and Joey Blaine and wife, Kim, of Criders; one daughter, Sarah Showalter and husband, Shannon, of Timberville; one brother, Delaney E. Blaine and wife, Mary Ann, of Mount Crawford; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Denise Fielding; one sister, Vada B. Shifflett; and four brothers, Wilmer, William, Lemuel and Marvin Blaine.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caplinger Cemetery, c/o Debbie Lantz, 19379 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811 or Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 17543 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.