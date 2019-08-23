Lawrence Edward “Doodle” Shifflett, 68, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late James Lawrence and Merle Elizabeth Collier Shifflett.
Doodle graduated from Elkton High School in 1969 and was raised in the Elkton Pentecostal Church. He was employed at Sleepwear for over 20 years as a mechanic. He was a firefighter for Elkton and McGaheysville Fire Department and was a volunteer at the Elkton Emergency Squad. He enjoyed playing softball and was on a men’s league.
On Sept. 21, 1977, he married Judy Lavonne Shifflett, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Jackie L. Myers, Shannon Shifflett and Alma Babbitt, and husband, Gary; 20 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Travis Hensley will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.