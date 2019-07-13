Lenna V. Harmon
Lenna Virginia Harmon, 101, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bridgewater Home.
Lenna was born in Bridgewater on Aug. 28, 1917, a daughter of the late Lelia Belle (Craun) and Clinton C. Huffman.
She retired from James Madison University and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She was united in marriage on April 17, 1937 to Douglas Trabue Harmon, who preceded her in death on May 13, 2016.
Lenna is survived by a son, Larry Harmon of Charlottesville; daughter-in-law, Anna Mae Harmon of Bridgewater, grandchildren, Carole Williams and husband, Darin, of Richmond, Douglas Trae and wife, Amy, of Richmond, J. Clinton, of Verona, and Michael C. Harmon, of Weyers Cave; great-grandchildren, Evan, Connor, Sarah, Jessica, Jarred and Matthew; two great-great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by two sons, James C. “Jim” Harmon and Douglas T. Harmon Jr.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
