Leo Claude Lam, 83, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 28, 1935, in the Weaver Hollow area of Page County and was a son of the late Fred and Polly (Meadows) Lam.
Leo was employed as a mechanic at Myers Ford for over 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, cutting wood and working on cars. He loved to hunt and process deer. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
On Aug. 24, 1957, he married Evelyn (Breeden) Lam, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Angela Renee Lam, of Elkton; brother, Otis R. Lam and wife, Joyce, of Elkton; sister, Sylvia Shifflett, of Elkton; granddaughter, Jessica L. Dofflemyer and husband, Ryan, of Elkton; brother-in-law, Bobby Breeden, of Elkton; nephews, Johnny Lam and Danny Samuels; nieces, Tammy Campbell and husband, Michael, of Harrisonburg and Lisa Miller and husband, Louie, of Staunton; two great-nephews; and two great-great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also visit the home of Angela at any time.
Pastor Danny Herring will conduct the funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
