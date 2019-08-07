Leona Bessie Comer
Leona Bessie Comer, 91, of Shenandoah, passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg with her family by her side.
Leona was born Feb. 24, 1928, in Ridgeley, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Eathen George and Bessie McCray Burkhart. She was the last surviving sibling of 10 brothers and sisters. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Junior Comer.
Leona worked at the Knitting Mill/Alliance in Shenandoah until she retired in 1990. Some of Leona’s best times were spent vacationing in Tennessee with her sister-in-law and good friend, Phyllis Price.
Leona is survived by a daughter, Sandy Comer and husband, Sherwood; grandchildren, Melissa Smith, Melanie Whitfield and husband, Kevin, and Woody Comer and wife, Teena; great-grandchildren, Justin Smith and wife, Tara, Madison Whitfield, Ashley Morris and Vanessa Montalbano and husband, Jake; her first great-great-grandchild that was just born on July 17, Kaylee Faye Smith, and all of her special caregivers and friends at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
The Rev. Jim Martin will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Mount Lebanon Conservative Congregational Christian Church in Comertown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Comer will be taken to the church, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Friends may also visit the family at the home of Leona at 906 Carol Ave., Shenandoah, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Lebanon Conservative Congregational Church, 1030 Comertown Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
