Leonard Andrew ‘Frex’ Canipe
Leonard Andrew “Frex” Canipe, 73, of Fort Defiance, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Frex was born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 4, 1945, a son of the late Ellen Frances Comer and grandson of Andrew and Frances Rodeffer.
He worked for Shreckhise Landscaping in Weyers Cave and had served in the U.S. Army.
Leonard is survived by a son, Michael Canipe and wife, Roxann, of Fort Defiance; a brother, William Glenn Loy and wife, Debbie, of Nottingham, Pa.; two grandchildren, Dakota Canipe and wife, Carrie, and Cheyenne Canipe; and great-granddaughter, Claire Canipe.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Judy Comer, and a brother, Charles Comer.
A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Jack Glover officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stars For Our Troops at www.starsforourtroops.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
