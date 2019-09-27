Leonard ‘Jack’ Thomas Craig
Leonard “Jack” Thomas Craig, 84, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Laurel Hill, Va., and was the son of the late Thomas Parkins and Minnie P. (James) Craig.
Mr. Craig retired from Edward and Sons as a truck driver. He was a member of Grove Hill United Methodist Church and will be remembered as a great father.
On April 8, 1956, he married Mary Harlow Craig, who preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2016.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his special grandson, Tommy Moats; a great-granddaughter, Tara Moats; and eight sisters.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Craig and wife, Annabel, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., Dwight Craig and David Craig, of Shenandoah; daughter, Kathy Hostetter and husband, Curtis, of Elkton; sister, Fern Cline, of Waynesboro, Pa.; grandchildren, April Breeden, of Harrisonburg, Dustin Hostetter and wife, Paula, of Elkton, and D.J. Craig and wife, Elizabeth, of Shenandoah; stepgrandson, James Pitsenbarger, of Sugar Grove, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jordan and Bentley Hostetter, Liam Hartman, Kalika, Bubby and Mia Mullan; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Cheyenne Pitsenbarger.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
The Rev. Ellen Martin and Pastor L.J. “Dickie” Campbell will conduct a funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Grove Hill United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
