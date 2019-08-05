Leonard Martin
Leonard Corwin Martin, age 91, of Spring Avenue, Moorefield, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence under the care of Grant Memorial Hospice. Born on April 4, 1928, on Orr’s Mountain in Grant County, W.Va., he was a son of the late Mary Anna Welton Martin and Walter James Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Violet (Bill) Wimer and Ludie Bensenhaver, and a brother, Walter James Martin Jr.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Juanita Virginia Lewis Martin; two sons, William Corwin (wife, Amy) Martin, of Moorefield, W.Va., and James Leonard (friend, Mary Williams) Martin, of Moorefield, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Claire Martin and Chloé Martin, of Harrisonburg, Va., Ben Martin, of Elkins, W.Va., Nicholas Martin, Will Martin and Wyatt Martin, of Moorefield, W.Va.; a sister, Ila Catherine (husband, Bob) Smith, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; a brother, Robert (wife, Cathy) Martin, of Annandale, Va.; a special brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Carole Lewis, of Petersburg, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leonard, along with his family, was a lifelong member of the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church; he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a past member of the American Legion Post No. 64. He was a man dedicated to family and keepers of the land, having been a lifelong farmer in the South Branch Valley. He worked hard and was a passionate farmer ensuring replenishment for the future. He was a member of the Hardy County Farm Bureau and the local Board of Directors for Southern States for numerous years. Also, a member of the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, he and his wife traveled for 20 years annually out West touring and observing cattle operations with others from around the state.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Giles LeVasseur as officiant. Interment will follow with military graveside rites accorded by the Moorefield Veteran’s Honor Guard at the Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington St.
The family acknowledges the loving care provided to Leonard by caregiver, Lynn Lyons, and Grant Memorial Hospice who allowed for comfortable, dignified, end of life care in his own home.
Memorials may be directed to the Hospice Promise Foundation, c/o Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847 or charity of choice. Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Leonard’s Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fraley Funeral Home.
