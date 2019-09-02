LeRoy Casper Lohr
LeRoy Casper Lohr, 75, of Mount Solon, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home. He was born in Lacey Spring on Oct. 1, 1943, and was a son of the late Trovilla and Lillian (Mitchell) Lohr.
LeRoy owned and operated Lohr’s Electric for 55 years. He was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren. He sang with the Mountain Hollar Bluegrass for a year and a half and with Amazing Grace for a year. He loved people and would sit at Wal-Mart and hand out candy to the kids and never met a stranger.
He was united in marriage on Dec. 21, 1963, to Janice Louise (Clinedinst) Lohr, who went before him on Dec. 6, 2015.
He is survived by his daughter, Ranita Cook and husband, Lucas, of Mount Solon; three brothers, Mike Lohr and wife, Barbara, of Rockingham, Larry Lohr and wife, Nancy, of Harrisonburg, and Everette Lohr and wife, Rosie, of Broadway. He is also survived by son-in-law, John Helbert and wife, Meghan, of Bridgewater, and daughter, Annabelle; sister-in-law, Thelma Lohr, of Harrisonburg; and his caregivers, Debbie, Bob and Precious Monk and Boyd and David Burkholder and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand dogs and cats.
His daughter, Amy Helbert, son, Norman Lohr, and brother, Perry Lohr, also went before him.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren with Pastor Randy Cosner, Pastor Melvin Keagy, and Harvey Senger officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
