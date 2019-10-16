Lillie Mae Shifflett Gibson
Lillie Mae Shifflett Gibson, 72, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Staunton, Va., on Oct. 22, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Jessie Melton and Hazel Pauline (Via) Shifflett.
Lillie worked at AMP and the Grottoes Pharmacy.
She is survived by one son, Wayne Gibson and wife, Connie, of Grottoes; her two daughters, Kim Vickers and husband, Greg, of Grottoes, and Tammy Jenkins and husband, Mike, of Penn Laird; four sisters, Stella Caplinger of Grottoes, Brenda Raynes and husband, Robby, of Port Republic, Mary Jane Maupin and husband, Ron, of Grottoes and Gloria Frazier and husband, Ronnie, of Weyers Cave; and her brother-in-law, Gary Rankin. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Taylor and Cole Gibson, Derek and wife, Jasmina Vickers, Amber Vickers, Jessica Jenkins, McKenzie Jenkins and a great-granddaughter, Rylan Castenada. Lillie is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Shifflett Rankin.
The family would also like to say a special thank you to Dr. Urbanski and the nursing team at Hahn Cancer Center.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes with Guy Hudson and Justin Morris officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441, or Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
