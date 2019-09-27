Linda C. Hiers
Linda Claire Ingle Hiers, 86, of Luray, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 21, 1933, in Asheville, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Frederick Cornelius Ingle and Cora Baity Ingle.
Linda was employed as a supervisory computer specialist/analyst with the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., retiring with 32 years of service. She was a member of the Stanley Baptist Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Page Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
On Oct. 20, 1956, she married Philip Henry Hiers, who died July 28, 2006.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Barbara Ingle Bridgewater, of Charlotte, N.C.; four nieces, Carol Joyce Park Barksdale (Robert), Judy Ann Park Molleur (Bob), Lisa Grey Bridgewater and Leslie Robin Bridgewater Tingley (Frank); four nephews, Jerry Palmer Park, David Bowen Bridgewater, Frederick Scott Bridgewater and Phillip T. Hiers; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Joyce Ingle Park.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Stanley Baptist Church by the Rev. Jason T. Powell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 289, Stanley, VA 22851.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.