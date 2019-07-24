Linda Louise Stinnett Eppard
Linda Louise Stinnett Eppard, 78, of Elkton, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Eppard was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Harper and Irene Walton Stinnett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Harper “Dickie” Stinnett.
On Dec. 8, 1956, she married Bobby Eugene Eppard, who preceded her in death Feb. 7, 2015.
Linda worked in the Meat Department at Mick or Mack in Elkton for many years and was a substitute teacher for Rockingham County Public Schools. She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she served on the Board of Trustees and the Nominating Committee. She loved animals, especially her dog, Blaze, flowers, motorcycle rides with her son and husband and her passion was for antiques.
She is survived by her son, Michael Eppard and wife, Tonya; granddaughter, Jessica Eppard Dofflemyer and husband, Ryan; stepgrandchildren, Courtney Gooden and husband, Paul, and Cody Lam and wife, Molly; stepgreat-grandson, Riley Lam; brother, Donald “Donnie” Stinnett; brother-in-law, Elwood “Woody” Eppard and wife, Bunny; her pup, Blaze; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton with the Rev. Alda Gunn and Pastor Kyle Bomar officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827 or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
