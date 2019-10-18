Lloyd A. Stanley Sr.
STAUNTON — Lloyd Andres Stanley Sr., 95, husband of Agnes Ernestine (Hussey) Stanley of Rose Hill Circle, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Shenandoah House in Fishersville. Mr. Stanley was born in Augusta County on Aug. 13, 1924, a son of the late John C. and Amanda Beatrice (Coffman) Stanley.
Lloyd was a lifetime member of the Stonewall United Methodist Church and retired from Smith’s Transfer with 37 years of service. He enjoyed collecting die cast cars and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stanley was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Stanley Jr.; three brothers, John, Charles, and Paul Stanley; five sisters, Minnie, Emma, Frances, Mildred, and Rachel; and a son-in-law, Jack Shifflett.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, Lloyd is survived by two daughters, Patricia Moran and Dianna Shifflett, both of Staunton; a sister, Martha Loan of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren; and one expected great-great-grandson.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro. A Celebration of life service will follow at noon in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Wade Munford and Vivian Utz. The family will receive friends following the service. There will be no public viewing.
Active pallbearers will be Lloyd’s grandsons.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.