Lloyd Thomas Sprinkle
June 14, 1939-Sept. 26, 2019
Lloyd Thomas Sprinkle was born June 14, 1939, in Broadway, the son of Robert and Gertrude Sprinkle.
Lloyd graduated from Piedmont Bible College in 1962 and moved to Harrisonburg immediately after and founded Providence Baptist Church, where he faithfully pastored for 53 years. He was also the founder and owner of Sprinkle Publications, established in 1976, with a mission for disseminating truth historically and theologically. He actively supported the Gideons International Christian Ministry and Blue Ridge Christian School, where he served on the Pastoral Advisory Board from the founding of the school, and was a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.
He was particularly passionate about worldwide Evangelistic missions and encouraged the local church to have a heart for worldwide outreach.
Lloyd was united in marriage to Jacqueline Lee Leftwich Sprinkle, who survives, on Aug. 18, 1963.
He is also survived by two sisters, Frances Miller and Betty Roadcap, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bob” Sprinkle.
A private family burial will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Mount Crawford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Blue Ridge Christian School, P.O. Box 207, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Gideons International, P.O. Box 734, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
