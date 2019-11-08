Lois M. Koontz
Lois Maxine Koontz, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. She was born March 22, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Layton M. and Marye Harris Koontz.
Lois lived her early life in the Elkton area and moved to Harrisonburg in 1961. She was a graduate of Elkton High School and Madison College, now James Madison University; she obtained a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees in 1968. She was a reading specialist and elementary supervisor with the Rockingham County School System, she retired in 1991. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Asbury United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a brother, Lowell L. Koontz and wife, Marie, of Glen Allen; and two nephews, Michael Koontz of Richmond and John Koontz of Oak Park, Ill.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Stephen Hay officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
