Lora Lee Miller, 59, of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on April 6, 1960, and was the daughter of Linda Lou (Randolph) Miller, of Mount Solon, and the late Allen O. "Bud" Miller, Jr.
Lora had worked at Rocco in Dayton and then Hardee's in Bridgewater, and attended Mount Olivet United Brethren in Christ in Mount Solon.
Surviving in addition to her mother, are two daughters, Jerrica Miller, and Cassandra Miller, both of Staunton; brothers, Chris Miller, and wife, Penny, of Afton, and Donald Miller, of Mount Solon; five grandchildren, Makallia Miller, Isaiah Strother, Devin Miller, Sierra Miller, and Trinity Campbell, and two nephews, Joshua Miller and Allen Miller.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wayne "Bucky" Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Mount Olivet United Brethren In Christ, with Rev. John Christophel officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bridgewater.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
