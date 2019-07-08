Lorraine Rosevear Smith
Lorraine Rosevear Smith, 85, of Broadway, died July 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 26, 1934, in Long Island, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late William John and Regina Nash Rosevear.
She was a homemaker.
She was married to Alfred Russell Smith, who preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2007.
Surviving are sons, Alfred R. Smith II, of Timberville; James “Tiger” Smith, of Broadway; and Stacy A. Smith, of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Her body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or to the Broadway Fire Dept., P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.