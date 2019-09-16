Louis E. Nelsen Jr.
Louis E. Nelsen Jr. died peacefully in Wenger House of VMRC on Sept. 12 in Harrisonburg at the age of 95.
Lou is survived by his loving wife, Betty G. Nelsen; his brother, Ronald Nelsen; his daughter, Christine Estes; his son, Louis E. Nelsen III; devoted niece, Pamela Little; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his sister, Martha Wolfe; his son, William Nelsen; and granddaughter, Heather Bessent.
Lou was born Oct. 9, 1923, in Phoebus, Virginia, and graduated from Hampton High School. He served in the Navy during WWII and attended the V-12 Navy College Training Program at St. Lawrence University. Lou also served in the Korean War and attained the rank of Lieutenant. He subsequently graduated from the University of Richmond with the only degree ever conferred in Traffic Management.
Lou began his professional career working for the RF&P and C&O railroads. Always the consummate salesperson, Lou’s career took him around the United States and the world. He retired from Brenco (now AmstedRail) as Vice President of Sales in 1985. Lou was an accomplished sailor and loved time spent on the water, especially fishing. Lou always enjoyed sharing a good joke or story.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Strite Auditorium, Crestwood, VMRC, in Harrisonburg. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VMRC Foundation: www.vmrc.org/vmrc-foundation The family would like to especially thank the staff of Wenger House for their loving and tender care and support.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.