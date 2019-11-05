Lucille J. Didawick
STAUNTON — Lucille Jordan Didawick, 90, wife of Guy F. Didawick of Staunton, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church by the Rev. John Peterson.
Memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014 or to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2001 N. Coalter St., Staunton, VA 24401.
The full obituary may be viewed online and condolences sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
