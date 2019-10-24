Luella Marie Lucas Campbell, 80, of Stanley, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Casper and Maudie Campbell Lucas.
Luella was a partner with her two sisters in K-L-C Landscaping in Stanley for many years.
On Dec. 29, 1956, she married Ervin F. Campbell, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2015.
She is survived by a son, Robert Campbell of Stanley; two daughters, Janet Elaine Turner of Luray and Gayle A. Collins of Stanley; a brother, Charles Lucas of Stanley; three sisters, Catherine Knight McDaniel and Diane Lam of Stanley and Dixie Waugh of Elkton; six grandchildren, Kathy Foster, Ronnie Campbell, Richard Campbell, Robbie Campbell, Ryan Campbell and Chad Lam and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Luella was predeceased by a son, Ronnie Campbell; two brothers, Richard Lucas and Earl Lucas; a great-grandson, Noah Jacob Turner, and a grandson, Carl Turner II.
Luella was a member of Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church in Stanley, where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday. The Revs. Jack Campbell and Donnie Burns will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery near Luray.
She will be taken to the church Thursday morning, where friends may call and where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Arrangements were handled by Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.
