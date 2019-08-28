Luis Alfredo Mendez
Luis Alfredo Mendez, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Aug. 27, 2019. A son of the late Luis Mendez Sr. and Consuelo Farrell Mendez, he was born in El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 1, 1934.
Mr. Mendez graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso and later served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. A professional pianist, he taught music in the public school system for 50 years in Mansfield, Ohio, and Polk County, Fla. He was a past commander of AMVETS, served on the Ontario, Ohio, school board, founded the Mansfield, Ohio, Joint Veterans Council and founded the Ontario, Ohio, Safety Town. Professionally he played piano with Bob Hope, Tommy Dorsey, Guy Lombardo and numerous other musicians and entertainers.
On June 1, 1960, he married Patricia Joan Ryan, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Thomas Mendez and wife, Lori, of Harrisonburg, Va.; three daughters, Lisa Charrin and husband, Steve, of Pearland, Texas, Amy Mendez, of Lake Alfred, Fla., and Patricia “Beth” Mendez, of Houston, Texas; sister, Nancy Saucedo; nine grandchildren, Michael Mendez and wife, Jackie, Maria Redieske and husband, Bryan, Mark Mendez and wife, Kate, Mariel Mendez and fiancé, Marco Tello, Matthew Mendez and fiancée, Daisy Thomas, Mallori Mendez, Dylan Charrin, Kevin Charrin and Joshua Henson; six great-grandchildren, Lyla and Brayden Redieske, James and Charles Mendez and Urban and Arlo Mendez; two expected great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and honorary brother, Joe Oddo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, LaDonna Mendez; three brothers, Robert Farrell, Luis Arturo Mendez and Luis Enrique Mendez; and one grandson, Brian Charrin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with prayer service following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 South Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.