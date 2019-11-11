Luther Glen Baldwin
Luther Glen Baldwin, 77, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home in Briery Branch. He was born in Brandywine, W.Va., on Dec. 24, 1941, a son of the late Mary Edith (Hoover) and Luther Anson Baldwin.
Luther was an over-the-road truck driver for William Edwards and Lawrence Transport
He was united in marriage on Jan. 2, 1962, to Dorothy Lee (Shull) Baldwin, who preceded him in death on May 12, 2000.
Surviving are his children, Tim Baldwin and wife, Joyce, of Brandywine, W.Va., Delbert Baldwin of Singers Glen and Mona Reedy of Mount Clinton; a stepson, Durwin Shull and wife, Sophia, of Clover Hill; two sisters, Loralee Gordon and Eleanor Simmons; and a brother, Vernon Baldwin and wife, Betty, all of Brandywine, W.Va. Seven grandchildren, Dallas Baldwin, Daniel Reedy, James Ketterman, Anna Baldwin, Jessica Rahmanovic, Justina Artega Garcia and April Baldwin and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
