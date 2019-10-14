Lynette Kagey Meadows, 55, of Mount Sidney, passed away from a short but devastating battle with cancer on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Lynette was born Nov. 25, 1963, and was the daughter of Garth and Rosalee Kagey of McGaheysville, Va.
She is survived by her parents; her son, Charles Meadows and wife, Rachel, of Shenandoah, Va.; her two grandsons, Dawson and Hudson Meadows; her partner/boyfriend, Jon Eversmeyer of Mount Sidney; along with many friends and family who were special to her.
She had a long career at Marshalls in Bridgewater, Va. She had a love of animals, travel, especially a love for the beach. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Pastor Plum will conduct a memorial service Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton, Va., at 11 a.m. and will be receiving family and close friends at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
