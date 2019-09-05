Lynn Barnard
Lynn Barnard was born Nov. 28, 1948, in Washington, D.C., to John and Jane Potts Marshall. Her father was a federal maritime law judge and her mother a librarian at Holton-Arms School and longtime docent at the National Cathedral in Washington.
Lynn attended Horace Mann Elementary School, the National Cathedral School for Girls, and Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, before graduating from Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Md. She matriculated at the University of Kentucky, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, and where in 1971 she met her future husband, Rob Barnard. She later earned a master’s degree in speech pathology at James Madison University.
In 1974, Lynn and Rob embarked on what turned a four-year stint in Japan, where she taught English and cultural studies at Heian Jugakuin University (also known as St. Agnes University) in Kyoto, while Rob studied ceramic art at Kyoto University of Fine Arts. They were married in Kobe, Japan, on Jan. 13, 1978.
A common refrain among the Barnards’ many friends from their years in Japan and lifelong friends and acquaintances in the international fine arts community, is that Lynn was a compassionate person who spent her life reaching out with love to others and someone who was dedicated to helping to improve the lives of people around her. Many people noted her ability to connect easily with others through humor and laughter.
Whether assisting people in need while working as a paralegal at Blue Ridge Legal Services, comforting the ill as a speech pathologist at Life Care Center of New Market, or rendering speech services to students during her 15-year career in the Warren County, Va., school system, Lynn always had an easy smile and a kind word for everyone. Following her retirement from the Warren County schools, Lynn regularly volunteered at the Free Clinic in Harrisonburg and the Massanutten Regional Library, where she staffed the reference desk.
Among her fond recollections while growing up in the Spring Valley section of Washington, D.C., was her friendship with Julie Nixon, daughter of then Vice President Richard Nixon. The girls once gathered up Mrs. Nixon’s perfumes and mixed them together to create their own special fragrance. Another time the vice president called Lynn into his study and said he was going to tell her something that she should never forget. It apparently didn’t register, for over the years when asked what he said, she confessed that she couldn’t remember.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Rob; her sister, Jo Cooper, of Washington, D.C.; three nephews; and eight brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Services will be held at Stephens Episcopal Church in Elkton on Friday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to support Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
