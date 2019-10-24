Mamie Joyce Crawford, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Mrs. Crawford was born May 7, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Robert and Golena “Goldie” Morris Crawford.
She was previously employed by Metro Pants. She loved cooking, canning, butchering and spending time with grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was sitting on her front porch drinking coffee. She was a member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
On Aug. 19, 1950, she married Otis Skip Crawford, who passed away on Sept. 21, 2005.
Surviving are her daughter, Kelly Jean Crawford; a nephew, raised in the home, David Lee Crawford; a son-in-law, Richard Elyard; three grandchildren, DeAnne Miller and husband, Ronnie, Shannon Elyard, Holly Wood and husband, Ron; great-grandchildren, Kaywin Joseph, Cher Miller, Ty Miller, Dylan Airey, Brooklyn Airey, Connor Wood and Landon Wood; 10 great-great grandchildren; and her special cat, “Leon.”
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Elyard; two brothers, George Crawford and Randy Crawford; and a sister, Ruby Crawford.
Pastors J. Mark Frederick and Dan Horning will conduct a funeral Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday at McMullen Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
