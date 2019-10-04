Margaret Glick Hunkins
Margaret Glick Hunkins passed away at her home in Medford, Ore., on July 10, 2019, with her children by her side. She was 93.
Born Sept. 27, 1925, she was raised in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Margaret graduated from Bridgewater College and joined the Brethren Volunteer Service to aid refugees in post-war Germany.
As a social worker in Washington, D.C., she met her husband, Ralph Hunkins. They married in 1957, moving first to Bloomington, Ind., and settling in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where Ralph taught at SUNY Plattsburgh. Margaret was active in the United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and started a food pantry still open today.
In 1999, Margaret and Ralph retired to Talent, Ore., to be near family. Ralph died in 2013.
Margaret is remembered as a strong, ahead-of-her-time woman who believed in doing good and caring for others.
She is survived by son, Joseph, of Medford, Ore.; daughter, Martha, of Arcata, Calif.; grandchildren, Ben and Julia; brothers, Stanley and Joe Glick, and sister, Ruth Welliver.
A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Rogue Valley UU Fellowship in Ashland, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brethren Disaster Ministries.
