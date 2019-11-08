Margaret I. Allen
Margaret I. Allen, 92, of Henrico County, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Mrs. Allen was born May 12, 1927, and was raised in the Keezletown area of Rockingham County.
Margaret was employed with Sancar Inc. before going to work at D-Hall at JMU for 19 years.
On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Charles Hamilton Allen, who preceded her in death on March 18, 2005.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela A. Layman and husband, Ken, and Betty Sismanoglou, all of Richmond.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
