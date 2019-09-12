A Celebration of Life Service for Margaret R. Pence will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. Visitation will follow.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- JMU Police Search For Theft Suspects
- Harrisonburg Brothers Bet on Hemp
- 'This Is A Calling'
- Council Voices Issues With STR Violator
- No Action For Leash Ordinance
- City Amends Construction Noise Violations
- Bridgewater Accepts Project Bond, Hotel Grant
- HHS Students Thank First Responders With Care Packages
- Spotswood Elementary Safe Routes Project Near Completion
- Almost 'Clear For Takeoff' — Museum Closes For Upgrades
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.