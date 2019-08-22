Margaret Ritchie Pence
Margaret Ritchie Pence, 92, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carrollton, Ga., where she lived the past two years with her son and his family.
Margaret was born Dec. 30, 1926, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Marion J. and Bertha B. Ritchie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Pence Sr., and a son, Robert B. Butts.
Early in her career, Margaret taught at Mount Clinton School and continued to join students for their class reunions for many years. She was a retired schoolteacher from the Harrisonburg City School system where she taught students in sixth grade at Spotswood Elementary. Margaret ﬁnished her career at Harrisonburg High School teaching accounting, typing and business courses. She loved her students and enjoyed hearing from them throughout the years. She possessed a good sense of humor, strength of character and resilience, no matter what she faced in life.
She is survived by sons, James K. Butts and wife, Debra, of San Antonio, Texas, and E. Franklin Pence Jr. and wife, Missi, of Carrollton, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Carol W. Butts, of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren, Jordan P. Welch and husband, Matthew, Kendall A. Pence, Joshua A. Butts and wife, Briahna, and Erin N. Butts.
A Celebration of Life and reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 11 a.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.