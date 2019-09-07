Marguerite ‘Peggy’ Crockett Allen
Marguerite “Peggy” Crockett Allen, 81, of Rockingham, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Peggy was born on Feb. 10, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa., and was a daughter of the late John Mosteller and John and Marguerite Crockett. She attended Madison College, earned a degree in early childhood education and became an elementary school teacher at Waterman Elementary School for several years.
On Feb. 18, 1961, she married H. Guthrie Allen Jr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2013. Peggy became a stay-at-home mom, devoting herself to raising their two daughters, Ann and Sarah, a career she loved more than any other.
Peggy was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, where she served in various volunteer roles and taught Sunday School over the years. She also spent many years volunteering as a 4-H leader and judging coach of the Bit and Bridle 4-H Club when her daughters were active in 4-H and horseback riding. Peggy had a passion for animal welfare and education and served in various roles with the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, Virginia Federation of Humane Societies, and Virginia State Animal Response Team. She also enjoyed fellowship with special friends through activities and membership with the Wayland Women’s Club and several bridge groups throughout the community.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Ann Shawver and husband, Jeff, of Catawba, and Sarah Ladd, of Edwards, Colo.; half sisters, Elizabeth Champion and husband, Rick, of Cape May Court House, N.J., and Carol Boney and husband, James, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; stepsister, Johnna Suter, of Sparks, Md.; grandchildren, Mia and Owen Ladd, of Edwards, Colo.; step-grandsons, Eric Shawver, of Roanoke, and Matthew Shawver, of Charlotte, N.C.; niece, Elizabeth Morley, of Raleigh, N.C., and cousin, Sandy Yantz and husband, David, of Langhorne, Pa. She was preceded in death by her half sister, Suzanne Class and husband, Edward, of Somers Point, N.J.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Scott Thayer officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in Showker Hall at the church. The burial will be held privately.
Peggy will long be remembered for her loving, vibrant spirit, her service to others and her enthusiasm for life. The family extends its deepest appreciation to the many friends, fellow church members and caregivers who visited, sent cards and messages and assisted with Peggy’s care, particularly allowing her to remain on her beloved farm all of her days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Care Committee of First Presbyterian Church at 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the Wayland Woman’s Club at 471 Andergren Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
