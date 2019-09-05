Marie Hostetler Detwiler
Marie Hostetler Detwiler, 98, of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., went to be with her Lord Aug. 19, 2019. She was born in Denbigh, Va., on March 27, 1921, to the late George and Mary Hostetler.
She lived in Pocomoke City, Md., for many years and moved to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in 2001. She was married to Kenneth Detwiler, who preceded her in death. Marie had two children, Carol Yoder (Paul Yoder Jr.) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Gerald Detwiler (Patricia) of Pocomoke City, Md.; four grandchildren, Liesel Showalter (Christopher) of Broadway, Va., Nicole Yoder, who preceded her in death, Mark Detwiler (Marianna) of Harrisburg, Pa., and Kelly Draves of Richmond, Va.; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a sister, Sara Grace Miller of Harrisonburg, Va. Marie was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
She was a member of Park View Mennonite Church and enjoyed quilting, reading and doing puzzles.
A memorial service will be held at Strite Auditorium at VMRC on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Dr. Aubrey Spears and the Rev. Eric Martin. The family will greet friends following the service.
Kyger Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
Marie had a deep appreciation for VMRC and the wonderful personnel and the care they provided for her. Her family wishes to thank the VMRC personally for the love and care they extended to her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.