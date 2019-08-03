Marietta Armstrong Jordan
Marietta Armstrong Jordan, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away from this earthly kingdom to her eternal heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Marietta was born on Oct. 25, 1929, in Edom, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Edwin Wayne and Gertrude Margaret Hook Armstrong. Predeceased by her brother, Wayne Armstrong, Sr., and her sisters, Jane A. Miller and Betty Jo Lee, Marietta is survived by her sister, Margaret Ann Spitler of Harrisonburg.
Marietta was united in marriage May 9, 1948, to Dwight Jordan, who preceded her in death in January 2006 after 57 years of marriage.
She graduated in 1946 from Bridgewater High School and attended James Madison University, eventually graduating from Bridgewater College in 1968.
For 20 years, she was a Rockingham County music teacher with over 1,000 students yearly, teaching at Bridgewater, Pleasant Valley, Grottoes, Ottobine and John Wayland elementary schools.
Marietta is survived by two children, a daughter, Susan and husband, Mike Fowler, and a son, Jeffrey and wife, Rebecca, both of Bridgewater. As a grandmother, she is survived by six grandchildren, Esther Jordan King, Lesley Jordan McCall, and husband, Jason, Meredith Jordan Baugher and husband, Andrew, Jackie Jordan Knopp and husband, Nathanael, all of Bridgewater, Joshua Dean of Austin, Texas and Jeff Fowler and wife, Colleen, of Nashville, Tenn. Her nine great-grandchildren are Addison Baugher, Isaac, Jackson, Analeigh, and Patrick McCall, Gavin and Rowan Knopp, and Arianna and Alexandra Fowler. She had many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Marietta was a past member at Bridgewater United Methodist Church for 17 years. She was a Sunday school teacher, church organist and choir director for the adult and junior choirs.
For over 40 years, Marietta was an active member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. She sang in the Sanctus Choir and had directed the bell choir as well as serving as a deacon with her husband.
Visitation at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, will be Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Robert Alley officiating. Burial will be private.
Although she loved flowers, she requested memorial contributions to be made to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
