Marion Edward Guyer, 79, of Mount Crawford, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born March 6, 1940, and was a son of the late Dorothy (Deviers) Guyer and Ralph Varner.
Ed worked at Ethan Allen until they closed and then for Penske Trucking until his retirement. He was a member of Bethlehem Brethren Church.
He was united in marriage on Dec. 22, 1978, to Mary Grace (Delk) Guyer of Mount Crawford.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Tracey Stroop of Willow, Alaska; two sisters, Nancy Connllee of Grottoes and Linda Thomas of Shenandoah; a brother, Gary Wayne Guyer of Dayton; and a special cousin, who was like a brother to Ed, Richard Deviers. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Diehl, and two daughters, Victoria Susan Dove and Michelle Diane Diehl.
Services will be private.
The family is grateful to the Bethlehem Brethren Church family for their love and care.
