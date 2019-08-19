Mark ‘Babe’ Nelson Armentrout
Mark “Babe” Nelson Armentrout, 96, a lifelong resident of the Bethel Church Community, north of Keezletown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Mark was born June 9, 1923, and was the son of the late Lindsey and Maud Beam Armentrout. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Marie Catherine Armentrout, who passed away Jan. 8, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Galen “Buster” Armentrout, Glenn Armentrout and Paul “Tickie” Armentrout, and sisters, Esta Phillips and Neeva Seekford.
Babe served in the U.S. Army in England during WWII. He hauled milk from time to time and often hauled cattle to the livestock sales. He, along with his brother, Tickie, partnered as operators of Armentrout Brothers Sawmill, where he logged and cut lumber and firewood. He enjoyed his small farm, raising a few cattle and his hobby of fixing lawn mowers, chainsaws and small engines. Mr. Armentrout frequently greeted passersby and friends at his shop near the road always offering a Coca-Cola.
Surviving are his daughter, Phyllis L. Armentrout and companion, Walter, of Keezletown; two nieces, Mary Phillips of Keezletown and Ruth Reid of Shenandoah; and two nephews, Wayne Phillips of Broadway and Harold Seekford of McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown with Pastor William Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Valley Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of the Brethren, 3061 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, VA 22832 or Mountain Valley United Methodist Church, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.